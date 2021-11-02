Documentary on Cuba's Tarea Vida Shown in Glasgow During COP26

Dozens of people attended the premiere of the documentary "Cuba's Life Task, Combating Climate Change," exhibited at the University of Glasgow as a collateral event to the Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Diplomatic sources told Prensa Latina that the film's premiere, directed by UK-based Cuban filmmaker Daniesky Acosta was attended by the Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), Elba Rosa Pérez, who heads the Caribbean island's delegation to the COP26 being held in that Scottish city.

The work narrates the efforts made by the government of the Antillean country to curb climate change, whose effects are already palpable through extreme events such as hurricanes, droughts and rising sea levels.

The head of Citma thanked the screening of the documentary co-produced by the professor of the University of Glasgow and writer of several books on Cuba, Helen Yaffe, and affirmed that the plan drawn up by the Cuban State is based on the interaction with all the scientific institutions of the country and popular participation.

Durante su primer día en Glasgow, la ministra @ElbaRosaPM asistió a la presentación del documental sobre el Plan de #Cuba para el enfrentamiento al cambio climático, "Tarea Vida", dirigido por Daniesky Acosta ���� y coproducido por la académica ���� @HelenYaffe.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/wr44gxPTbR — EmbaCuba-UK (@EmbaCuba_UK) November 1, 2021

The main objective of Tarea Vida is to preserve peoples' lives, Pérez said.

Commenting on the documentary, British academic Emily Morris, from the University College London, highlighted that the work shows that collaborating with the Caribbean island in the fight against climate change can be very fruitful for other countries.