Displaced People In Sudan Double To 700 000 In One Week

The armed conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RPF) broke out on April 15.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Tuesday that the number of people internally displaced due to the fighting in Sudan is already more than 700 000.

The figure has more than doubled in the last week. According to IOM spokesman Paul Dillon, "as of last Tuesday, the figure stood at 340 000. Before the fighting, there were already some 3.7 million internally displaced people in Sudan."

The spokesman told a press conference at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva that "IOM has stocks of non-food items in six warehouses spread across the country, but to date, the organization has not been able to deliver them to those in need."

"The fighting must end, and humanitarian workers must be allowed to resume their work, providing assistance to those most in need before the situation spirals even further out of control," Dillon said.

Since armed conflict broke out on April 15 between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RPF), 604 people have been killed and 5 127 injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.

According to the UN, these figures are likely to be an underestimate. It forecasts that 21 million people will need humanitarian aid due to the ongoing fighting.