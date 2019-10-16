Dismantled: World's Largest Child Pornography Website

The page, Welcome to Video, was closed in March 2018 and contained more than 250,000 childe porn videos. Some 338 people in several countries have been charged by the U.S. Justice Department.

Law enforcement officials in the United States said Wednesday that 338 people in several countries have been charged for taking part in buying and selling child pornography in the world's biggest website of its kind. The indicted bought and sold the videos via bitcoin cryptocurrency.

The page, called Welcome to Video, was closed in March 2018 and contained more than 250,000 videos, officials said. It was administered by South Korean, Jong Woo Son.

The arrested include people residing in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

The investigation has rescued at least 23 underage victims in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Spain who were actively abused by users of the site, the Justice Department said. Many children in the videos have not yet been identified.

Although the incident occurred last year, the report remained sealed until Wednesday. According to the 18-page criminal accusation, the site processed in bitcoins around US$730,000 in sales.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Downing of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Delivers Remarks at the Welcome to Video Press Conference https://t.co/MktCG0LPIl pic.twitter.com/BPEbqW1R0U — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) October 16, 2019

Since August 2018, the site's administrator has been serving an 18-month sentence in prison for charges related to child pornography. Regular clients of the page residing in the U.S. have also been detained, according to state prosecutors.

Welcome to Video is one of the first websites that traded child pornography using bitcoins, which allowed users to hide their identities during financial transactions, the justice department said.