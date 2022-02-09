Discovered the Cause of the Mysterious 2021 Worldwide Tsunami

Scientists from the California Institute of Technology alleged have discovered the cause of the mysterious worldwide tsunami which took place last August.

In August 2021, the United States Geological Survey reported a strong earthquake that took place near the South Sandwich Islands in the Atlantic Ocean; at the beginning, the USGS reported an 8.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, but the earthquake that preceded the tsunami was too deep to be the cause of it.

This week the Geophysical Research Letters released a study that demonstrated that the earthquake was a series of sub-quakes that spread over several minutes, one of them with an 8.2 magnitude and 15 kilometers below the surface.

According to the researches, the "silent" tremor triggered the tsunami that spread around the globe, reaching shores over 10 000 kilometers away. Despite the small tsunami and without damages reported, the experts noted the significant risk of such complex earthquakes.

"It's very seldom complex earthquakes like this are observed. And if we don't use the right dataset, we cannot see what was hidden inside. We need to rethink our way to mitigate earthquake-tsunami hazards," said Zhe Jia.

"To do that, we need to rapidly and accurately characterize the true size of big earthquakes, as well as their physical processes," added Jia, a seismologist from the California Institute of Technology.