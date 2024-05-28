Disability Activists to Rally at Argentine President's Residence

The residence of the president, located in the Quinta de los Olivos, is where the president of the Republic traditionally resides, this will be the stage for protests.

The Permanent Forum for the Promotion and Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities will demonstrate on Wednesday, May 29 in front of the Argentine presidential residence to ask to "stop" the projects that "destroys the care system for people with disabilities".

"Enough of adjustments in disability (...) We demand that officials (of the Government) review this measure that can hinder the universalization of care for people with disabilities," the Forum and its member organizations demanded on Tuesday in a statement.

More mobilizations have been called in other places in the interior of Argentina.

According to the Forum, the draft decree presented on 8 May by the Executive will provide that public bodies that finance benefits for persons with disabilities will be set independently at their own value.

⭕ El Foro Permanente para la Promoción y Defensa de los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad se declaró en estado de alerta por los recortes en el sector y realizará movilizaciones en todo el país.#rosario3 pic.twitter.com/D5LtCqSGjd — Rosario3.com (@Rosariotres) May 28, 2024 The text reads,

The Permanent Forum for the Promotion and Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities declared itself on alert due to cuts in the sector and will carry out mobilizations throughout the country.

"This decision will break up a fundamental achievement: that persons with disabilities be cared for by services categorized by the State or by professionals regardless of their economic situation," the Forum said.

According to his calculations, if approved, the decree would favor "inequality" and affect the quality of life of 200,000 people with disabilities in Argentina.

Moreover, it would also aggravate the situation of aid and assistance providers, who are hard hit by the economic crisis affecting the country.