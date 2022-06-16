Direct Caracas-Doha Flights To Begin in October, Maduro Says

"We are going to have a direct Caracas-Doha connection in October," Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro told Venezolana de Televisión channel.

This action comes as part of the agreements reached during the President's visit to Qatar under the framework of his Eurasian tour, which began on June 7.

The President made the announcement by providing an assessment of the development of the International Labor Agenda in several countries of the Eurasian continent.

Maduro arrived on June 16 in Azerbaijan from Qatar. From the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, Maduro said that "in Qatar, we had an extraordinary day; we were reviewing the entire investment plan of Qatari businessmen in oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism, food production and trade."

Along these lines, the President announced that new meetings would be held to establish new action plans, for which he called "all private companies, all public companies, all those who produce, to all this great market that is opening up for Venezuela, because Venezuela has to consolidate its model that is not dependent on oil," Maduro said.

"I have been touring six countries and what I find in the peoples and the rulers is admiration for the history of the people of Bolívar, for our capacity for resistance and our ability to build victories with Bolívar and Manuela," Nicolás Maduro said.

"A set of proposals are being made that are going to become action plans, a number of working days with businessmen, to bring investments, to bring knowledge, technology, to create a market for Venezuelan businessmen in the world," the President added.

Maduro also referred to the current crisis afflicting the world, worsened by the conflict in Ukraine. In this regard, Maduro said: "We have to consider not being dependent and generate diversified economy and export options appropriate to the world's food sovereignty."

Maduro, who has already visited Turkey, Algeria, Kuwait, and Iran, said that this tour would enable Venezuela to strengthen cooperation with these countries.