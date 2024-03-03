Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye: Final Day of The Event

On the final day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum topics like the climate change and its impact on future generations, Artificial lntelligence, and its role in diplomacy, women in diplomacy as well as culture and education in regional cooperation will be discussed.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, held such important meetings with Abdoulaye Diop FM of Mali, Régis Onanga Ndiaye FM of Gabon, and Odongo Jeje Abubakher, FM of Uganda, some representatives of the African countries as part of the end of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs @HakanFidan met with the representatives of the African countries following the end of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (#ADF2024).#MEET4DIPLOMACY#ThinkTogetherActTogether pic.twitter.com/rStwgkGqA2 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) March 3, 2024

Also, during the Forum took a Panel titled "Gaza Contact Group" and "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Child Artists Exhibition" hosted by Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, where some drawings and landscapes painted by Palestinian children were exhibited.

Gaza and the concerns about the situation of the Palestinian people have been a constant topic in the Forum. Leaders around the world fanned their will to unite to stop the Israeli government’s genocide against the Gazatians.

About it, Türkiye's FM Hikan Fidan said "what needs to be done should be done immediately to prevent future massacres like the one in Gaza, and to make sure that it will not be repeated again," stressing that action must be taken as quickly as possible to find a solution to the conflict.

Other of the discussed topics this Sunday, was the need regional mechanisms to prevent conflicts and booster global peace, emphasizing cooperation between neighbouring countries.

During this final day, Turkish diplomats met with Latin American special envoys. Deputy Minister Ambassador Burak Akçapar met with Türkiye’s Strategic Partner Brazil’s Secretary General of FA, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, to exchange views on G20 agenda and Türkiye-Brazil bilateral relations.

Turkish FM Hikan Fidan said 4,700 people from 148 countries attended the annual event this year, noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with 11 heads of state while he himself held talks with 32 of his counterparts.