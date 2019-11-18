Dictatorship is Preparing for a State of Siege: Evo Morales

The Bolivian President in exile said that the just coup aims to establish a state of siege in the face of constant protests calling for the respect of democracy.

The Bolivian President in exile, Evo Morales, said on Monday that the de facto government established in his nation is preparing for a state of siege to contain the protests against the coup.

"After massacreing 24 indigenous people, they now preparing for a State of Siege. It would be the confirmation that instead of respecting democracy, they installed a dictatorship," the Bolivian leader said via his Twitter account.

He also repudiated that the de facto government does not seek the pacification of the country and, instead, order the "defamation and repression" of those who demand respect for democracy.

When presenting his resignation, Morales asked the opposition to cease the violence generated against the indigenous people and followers of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), a government party. However, since then the persecution and aggressions against him have increased.

Human rights defenders repudiate repression against peaceful demonstrations that demand the resignation of Senator Jeanine Áñez, self-proclaimed interim president.

The marchistas reject the coup d'etat and the grievances against the natives committed by the coup plotters, such as the burning of the wiphala, ancestral flag of the original peoples.

A little more than a week after the coup d'etat was consummated, the demonstrations in Bolivia continue, while the performance of the military and police forces intensified.