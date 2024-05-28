Dick Schoof Nominated as Prime Minister of the Netherlands

"He has good experience on the right issues. He’s above the matches. He is an independent person who does not belong to any political party".

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice and Security, Dick Schoof, is the candidate for Prime Minister of the Netherlands, proposed by an alliance of four right-wing parties.

Leaders Geert Wilders of the Freedom Party (PVV), Dilan Yesilgöz of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), Pieter Omtzigt of the New Social Contract (NSC) and Caroline van der Plas of the Peasant-Citizen Movement (BBB) had to give up leading a future government, given the reluctance to make Wilders prime minister, despite having priority for the post.

During his first press conference as a candidate for prime minister, Schoof considered ambitious the government pact reached by Wilders that proposes reducing asylum under a clause excluding European policies, limiting climate ambitions, relieving the agricultural sector of environmental standards and reinforcing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentayahu’s backing.

Speaking to the press, Wilders said, "He has good experience on the right issues. He’s above the matches. He is an independent person who does not belong to any political party".

Congratulations Dick!

Dick Schoof has a great track record, is non-partisan and therefore above the parties, has integrity and is also very sympathetic!

On the other hand, several opposition parties have criticized that when Schoof was National Coordinator for the Fight against Terrorism (NCTV), between 2013 and 2018, that body was pointed out for using fake accounts to track citizens on social networks, and for allegedly increasing surveillance of mosques and other Islamic organizations.

Dick Schoof was previously head of the Netherlands intelligence service and National Coordinator for Combating Terrorism (NCTV) and director of the country’s Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND).