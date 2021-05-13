Dialogue Table in Cali Reaches No Agreement Amid High Tensions

While members of the National Strike Committee visited the city, the epicenter of the protests, a strong argument between the demonstrators and government representatives was shared on social media as people denounced police brutality. Officials continued to deny it.

A dialogue table between Cali's demonstrators, local authorities, and government representatives was lifted amid high tensions and no resolution on Thursday, ahead of tomorrow's meeting of the National Strike Committee to evaluate starting a negotiation.

Despite extreme police brutality and militarization of the country, Colombians have remained in the streets for 16 days demanding social justice and changes to the health, labor, and pension reforms after the government stepped back on the tax reform that unleashed the national turmoil.

Se levantó la mesa de diálogos entre el Gobierno, las autoridades locales y los manifestantes en Cali, en medio de fuertes tensiones: pic.twitter.com/AwHubHXQ6z — María Kamila Correa (@Kamilacorreae) May 13, 2021

"Dialogue between the government, local authorities and protesters in Cali has ended amid high tensions."

The protesters said that while they were there, at the Maria Isabel Urrutia Coliseum, they were being attacked on the streets. The protesters have installed 25 resistance points across Cali since the unrest started.

"Mayor, they are attacking us; please regain control of your city," the demonstrators pleaded to the major Jorge Iván Ospina as governor Clara Luz denied their testimony. The protesters accused the governor of pledging to help, yet plotting to carry out more police brutality, the videos show.

According to Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, there have been 45 deaths and 451 injured in the city alone since the protests started. However, the officer noticed the figure was a recollection of reports from several sources and tried to veil the police brutality by saying that Cali "always has violent deaths, Cali it is not a city where violent deaths do not occur."



