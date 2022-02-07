Deported Brazilians Denounce Poor Treatment By US Authorities

Since 2019, over 3,000 Brazilians living in the United States have been deported on 54 flights after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro again began to accept deportation flights.

Dozens of Brazilian migrants deported by the United States pointed to the appalling treatment they suffered both during their detention and on their return journey.

The deportees had been handcuffed on the plane back to Brazil, and their luggage confiscated by the U.S. authorities, according to the statements collected by the news site of several of the 187 deportees who arrived Saturday at the Belo Horizonte Airport from the city of El Paso, Texas.

When they arrived, they were given a plastic bag with water and food at the airport, the report said, adding they had not received any food or drink before their arrival.

"We spent 10 days without showering or brushing our teeth. My wife would cry with my two-year-old son," a 27-year-old man said.

I’m hearing of refugee families evicted from Chaparral yesterday now on the street or living in abandoned buildings.



If Tijuana’s gov’t cared about migrants they’d call on the US to respect the right to seek asylum, not send 350 police & national guard to evict them at 4am. https://t.co/RICA6cLfpE — Alex Mensing (@alex_mensing) February 7, 2022

"The children were vomiting, they only received apples, juice and burritos. There was pasta and all that made them sick," said a man, who would have had to pay US$16,800 to a smuggler if he had managed to stay in the United States.

“On Jan. 26, a flight arrived at Belo Horizonte International Airport with 211 deportees, 90 of whom were children and adolescents. The complaints of abuse were the same,” recalled Brazilian outlet O Sul.

Since 2019, more than 3,000 undocumented Brazilians living in the United States have been deported on 54 flights after the government of Jair Bolsonaro again began to accept deportation flights. Brazil refused to receive the flights between 2006 and 2019.