Demolition of Fuel Tanks Affected by Fire Advances in Matanzas

Cuban specialized personnel advanced with the demolition work of affected tanks by the fire in the Industrial zone of Matanzas.

The demolition of tank number 51, one of the four affected by the fire of grand proportions at the Supertanqueros Base in Matanzas, stands out among the actions to recover the area damaged in the shortest possible time by the incident in the industrial zone of this city.

According to Líver Sanz Toledo, head of investments in the Territorial Division of Commercialization of Fuels Matanzas (DTCC-Matanzas), the recovery program includes a similar procedure for the remaining tanks burned during the accident generated on August 5 due to the impact of a lightning strike.

Subsequently, work will be done to clean up the areas in which the crude oil tanks were located, as was done in other nearby areas, to minimize the impact of the residues on the water table, said the director. Sanz Toledo explained that from the beginning of the recovery tasks, particular interest was given to bioremediation, a process where the spilled crude is collected to concentrate it in the so-called remediation room intended to degrade it.

He emphasized that, together with the Ministry of Construction (MICONS), the delegation of Hydraulic Resources, and the Electric Union (UNE), progress is being made in the reactivation of the technological system to solve the operation of the Supertanker terminal.

At the same time, we are working on the preparation for the second stage of the infrastructure rescue program, for which we have initiated procedures with the local Physical Planning Department and the offices of the Property Registry, continued to say Sanz Toledo.

The head of investments of the DTCC-Matanzas recalled that the fire, completely extinguished last August 12 with the support of specialists from Venezuela and Mexico, wreaked havoc in socio-administrative buildings of the maintenance area and a Physical and Chemical Analysis Laboratory, the latter being a high technology enclave.