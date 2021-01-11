Democrats Will Ask Pence to Invoke Amendment 25

"We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours. Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor," Pelosi warned.

The House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will seek to pass a resolution in Congress to urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump. Otherwise, she will start the legislative process to impeach him.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi said in a letter to legislators sent on Sunday.

"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

On Monday morning, Pelosi will ask the House for a unanimous resolution asking Vice President Pence to invoke Amendment 25, which allows the president to be disqualified for inability to govern.

To do this, Pence would have to step up and have the backing of half the presidential cabinet, something that seems unlikely today.

"If we do not receive Unanimous Consent, this legislation is planned to be brought up on the Floor the following day. We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours. Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor," Pelosi warned.

The Democrats would raise a charge of "incitement to insurrection" against Trump to open a new impeachment trial. Later, Trump should be subjected to the proper trial in the Senate, which is in recess and does not plan to resume its activities until Jan. 19, a day before the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

Given the tight time frame, James Clyburn and other Democratic lawmakers raised the possibility of sending the charges against Trump to the Senate after Biden's first 100 days in the White House have passed so as not to condition the start of his term.

Meanwhile, the silence of Trump continues, whose accounts on Twitter and Facebook were suspended on Friday for "risk of inciting violence."

The White House reported that the outgoing President will travel to Texas on Tuesday to visit the construction of the border wall.