Democrat Jon Ossoff Projected To Win US Senate Race in Georgia

Jon Ossoff's win would allow Democrats to split the 100-seat U.S. Senate 50-50 with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a position to cast the tie-breaking vote.
Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to defeat Republican incumbent David Perdue in the U.S. Senate runoff in the southeastern state of Georgia, which would give Democrats control of the upper chamber, multiple U.S. media outlets projected Wednesday afternoon.
NBC News, CNN, and ABC News have projected Ossoff to be the winner in the second of the two Georgia Senate runoffs.