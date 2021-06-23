Delta Plus Variant Labeled "of Concern" by Indian Gov't

Thus far, at least 40 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, the new variant has also been identified in the USA, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, Russia, and China.

Indian authorities reported on Wednesday that the COVID-19 Delta plus variant had become a matter of concern as it has spread across three states.

According to the Federal Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, already 16 cases have been identified in Maharashtra state. The variant is highly transmissible, and experts have warned that it binds more readily to lung cells.

The Delta variant was behind the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India. But India has a new worry, another mutant variant, the Delta Plus. So, what do we know about this new variant? Watch to find out#NewsMo #Vertical #DeltaPlus #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hYtYCPA1qd — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 23, 2021

Thus far, at least 40 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, the new variant has also been identified in the USA, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, Russia, and China.

The majority of cases discovered belong to the U.K., the U.S., and Portugal. However, the scientist still has to determine if the Delta Plus variant is more aggressive than the original Delta variant.