Delta Becomes a Hurricane Heading to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

The weather phenomenon Delta Tuesday became a category two hurricane in the Caribbean Sea during its path to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, where it will strike this midnight.
According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast, Delta could reach Mexican territory as a category three hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with winds of 180 kilometers per hour (km/h) and even greater gusts.
These conditions will cause torrential rains with strong gusts of wind and electrical discharges over the states of Yucatan, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Chiapas.
"We are alert to the evolution and trajectory of the phenomenon to minimize the damage and guarantee the people's protection," Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
Hurricane Delta's cloud bands extend over a dimension of over a thousand kilometers from Panama to Cuba.
Cuba's Institute of Meteorology explained that the Island's western region will be affected by rains during the day.
In the next 12 to 24 hours, Hurricane Delta will tilt its path to the northwest with an increased speed of movement over the waters of The Caribbean Sea.