Delta Becomes a Hurricane Heading to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

The phenomenon could reach Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as a category three hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The weather phenomenon Delta Tuesday became a category two hurricane in the Caribbean Sea during its path to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, where it will strike this midnight.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast, Delta could reach Mexican territory as a category three hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with winds of 180 kilometers per hour (km/h) and even greater gusts.

These conditions will cause torrential rains with strong gusts of wind and electrical discharges over the states of Yucatan, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Chiapas.

"We are alert to the evolution and trajectory of the phenomenon to minimize the damage and guarantee the people's protection," Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

8 AM EDT Tuesday Update: Hurricane #Delta continues to rapidly strengthen and now has maximum winds of 110 mph. Additional strengthening is expected and it is forecast to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/Xzcgj5bNtd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2020