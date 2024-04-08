Jorge Glas’s Lawyers Team Denounces His Incommunicado Status 

His lawyer, Sonia Vera, assured his innocence and condemned the violation, outrage and persecution to which he has been subjected by the government of Noboa.

In Ecuador, Jorge Glas’s defense team denounced the state of incommunicado detention of the former vice president, after being captured at the Mexican Embassy in Quito.

His lawyer, Sonia Vera, assured his innocence and condemned the violation, outrage and persecution to which he has been subjected by the government of Noboa.

Vera also recalled that, at the time of his arrest, Jorge Glas was in the capacity of diplomatic asylee of the Mexican government and was still brutally arrested by Ecuadorian forces.

In her X account, the defense lawyer said, "The lack of communication with Jorge Glas at the La Roca Detention Center for more than 48 hours violates his fundamental rights and puts his safety at risk. We demand immediate access and transparency".

Urgente: La falta de comunicación con Jorge Glas en el Centro de Detención 'La Roca' por más de 48h viola sus derechos fundamentales y pone en riesgo su seguridad. Exigimos acceso inmediato y transparencia. #JusticiaParaGlas #DerechosHumanos pic.twitter.com/GOXuWkzfNE — Sonia Gabriela Vera García (@sonicorver) April 7, 2024 The text reads, Urgent: The lack of communication with Jorge Glas at the 'La Roca' Detention Center for more than 48 hours violates his fundamental rights and puts his safety at risk. We demand immediate access and transparency.

Another jurist, Andrés Villegas, also a member of Glas’s legal team, stated that a petition for habeas corpus was filed with the National Court of Justice to declare illegal the arrest of the former vice president, for the violent treatment received by the former official.

Regarding this, the lawyer warned that the way in which the former official was arrested violated International Law, International Humanitarian Law, the human right to asylum provided for in the American Convention on Human Rights and the Integral Criminal Code (ICC) about raiding a diplomatic mission.

On the raid on the Mexican Embassy by Ecuadorian forces, both citizens of the country and governments around the world have made public their condemnation.