News

Decolonial School of Caracas Begins October 26
  • The recently inaugurated Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity with the Peoples is hosting the First Virtual Edition of the Decolonial School of Caracas from October 26-30, 2020.

Published 22 October 2020
Opinion

The Decolonial School of Caracas, which will hold its first online chapter between October 26 and 30, began its registration process this past  Saturday for those who wish to participate. 

The Decolonial School will be a total of five days of forums and debates on the social dynamics and structural inequalities aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, imposed by the civilizational model of modernity, with its racist, patriarchal, and class violence.

The organizing committee of this space for training and decolonial debate clarified that those who attend four of the sessions proposed in the program would be able to obtain their due certificate.

RELATED:

Venezuela to Inaugurate Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace

The first online edition of the Decolonial School of Caracas is organized by the Center for Social Transformation of the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (CETS-IVIC) and by the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity with the Peoples (ISB).
 

Renowned scholars and activists will provide presentations for the Decolonial School, including Enrique Dussel (Mexico), José Romero-Losacco (Venezuela), Karina Ochoa (Mexico), Ramón Grosfoguel (Puerto Rico), Juan Carlos Rodríguez (Venezuela), Aura Cumes (Guatemala), Meyby Ugueto-Ponce (Venezuela) and Roberto Hernández (United States).

The School is an ongoing activity that has been organized in Venezuela since 2016. Since then, it has been held regularly every year in October, with diverse actors coming together for its organization in each of its editions.

"Decolonial Critique in Times of Pandemic," offspring of the four preceding Decolonial Schools, begins a new stage in that it will be totally virtual, conceived from the particular vision of two of the institutions that have been participating regularly in the organization of the previous schools, namely the IVIC's Center for the Study of Social Transformations and Venezuela's Foreign Ministry.

Registration will be live until October 26; those interested can apply here, and the lectures will be made available through ISB's Youtube channel

 

Instituto Simon Bolivar—mppre.gob.ve
by teleSUR/les-MS
