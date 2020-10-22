Decolonial School of Caracas Begins October 26

The Decolonial School of Caracas, which will hold its first online chapter between October 26 and 30, began its registration process this past Saturday for those who wish to participate.

The Decolonial School will be a total of five days of forums and debates on the social dynamics and structural inequalities aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, imposed by the civilizational model of modernity, with its racist, patriarchal, and class violence.

The organizing committee of this space for training and decolonial debate clarified that those who attend four of the sessions proposed in the program would be able to obtain their due certificate.

The first online edition of the Decolonial School of Caracas is organized by the Center for Social Transformation of the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (CETS-IVIC) and by the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity with the Peoples (ISB).

Renowned scholars and activists will provide presentations for the Decolonial School, including Enrique Dussel (Mexico), José Romero-Losacco (Venezuela), Karina Ochoa (Mexico), Ramón Grosfoguel (Puerto Rico), Juan Carlos Rodríguez (Venezuela), Aura Cumes (Guatemala), Meyby Ugueto-Ponce (Venezuela) and Roberto Hernández (United States). The School is an ongoing activity that has been organized in Venezuela since 2016. Since then, it has been held regularly every year in October, with diverse actors coming together for its organization in each of its editions.