Facebook Fixed: Company Says Picture Glitch 'Resolved'

Facebook says the Wednesday issue with uploading and sending media files on its platforms and Instagram, has been resolved.

Facebook announced an issue with uploading and sending media files on its phone and computer platforms has been resolved.

Earlier Wednesday, many users across the globe, particularly in the United States and Europe, were unable to send and receive images, videos and other files over its social media platforms, in addition to the company's WhatsApp and Instagram sites.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook said earlier July 3.

Facebook, which takes in tens of millions of dollars daily from advertising revenue, declined to comment whether it will refund businesses for the inconveniences Wednesday. In a similar incident last March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.

"The disruption appears to be related to an internal infrastructure or application issue," said ThousandEyes, a company that monitors internet traffic globally.

The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users filed complaints about Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's live outage map showed the issues were mainly in parts of Europe and the United States.