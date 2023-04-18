Death Toll in Sudan Clashes Rises to 144

Sudanese hospitals are experiencing problems as medical supplies are running low and the prevailing war situation prevents resupply.

On Tuesday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors confirmed that the death toll in the continued clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has jumped to 144.

This non-governmental organization also informed that as many as 1,409 people were injured, including civilians and military members.

The Middle East Online reported that Sudanese hospitals are experiencing problems as medical supplies are running low and the prevailing war situation prevents resupply.

In the capital city, for example, many hospitals lack blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids, and other supplies necessary to save injured people.

On Tuesday morning, the violent clashes renewed around the vicinity of the Sudanese army command and the presidential palace, Khartoum International Airport, and around some RSF bases south of the capital Khartoum.

Sudan has been witnessing armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas outside the capital since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

The tension between the two military forces has escalated since Wednesday in the Merowe region in northern Sudan, after the RSF moved military vehicles to a location near the military air base there, a move that the army considered illegal.

Deep differences have emerged between the Sudanese army and the RSF, particularly regarding the latter's integration into the army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between military and civilian leaders on Dec. 5, 2022.