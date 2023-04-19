Death Toll in Sudan Clashes Climbs to 174: CCSD

Currently, 39 out of 59 hospitals in and around the city of Khartoum are out of service.

On Wednesday, the non-governmental Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said that the death toll in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has climbed to 174.

"On Thursday, 30 civilians were also killed in the clashes, despite a declared truce," the CCSD said, adding that 39 out of 59 hospitals in and around Khartoum are out of service.

"Among the hospitals that have stopped working, there are nine hospitals that were bombed, and 16 hospitals that were subjected to forced evacuation."

The clashes continued as violent explosions hammered the vicinity of the Army's general command in Khartoum, the capital city. The Sudanese army confirmed that it is countering a new attack by the RSF.

"The enemy suffered heavy losses in lives besides destruction of a number of combat vehicles," the office of the Sudanese army spokesman said.

SUDAN WAR: WHO GAINS?



Deadly fighting has broken out in Sudan between rival military factions, with dozens of civilians killed. But there's also a lot at stake for other countries. We look at who stands to gain and lose from what's happening.#Sudan #Khartoum pic.twitter.com/zBBU9WN2Sq — African Stream (@african_stream) April 18, 2023

A huge smoke cloud enveloped Khartoum airport due to an explosion of fuel tanks inside the airport. Violent clashes also broke out at the RSF camp in the Kafouri area north of Khartoum.

Although the two sides declared commitment to a 24-hour humanitarian truce proposed by international parties on Tuesday, fighting still raged in the country.

"Explosions and heavy gunfire rattled the capital city in a fifth day of fighting... Thousands of residents fled Khartoum amid the ongoing fighting between the army and paramilitaries," the Ahram outlet confirmed.

Since April 16, Sudan has been witnessing clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.