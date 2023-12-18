Death Toll from Israeli Aggression in Gaza Rises

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Cudra reported today that the death toll has risen to 19,453, with the number of injured rising to 52,286.

At least 36 civilians were killed and dozens injured today during bombing raids by Israeli aircraft on several points in the Gaza Strip, the target of a military offensive for more than two months.

According to local sources, civil defense teams and ambulances recovered 24 bodies as a result of the destruction of a house in the Jabalia refugee camp, which also left 90 injured, according to the official news agency Wafa.

The television station Al Jazeera published images of the arrival of the wounded from this incursion, including minors, to a health center located in the locality, considered one of the main strongholds of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Wafa noted that another building was hit in the Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the center of the enclave, where 12 people were killed and dozens wounded.

In the south, Israeli artillery fired a shell at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, injuring two young men.

#Palestine | Israeli shelling during the early morning leaves more than 100 dead in northern #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/iYe1yloaO1 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 18, 2023

Israeli ships also shelled several areas north of the city of Khan Younis, one of the main axes of the ground invasion by the neighboring state's troops.

The news agency reported the death of numerous Palestinians in last night's attacks on the neighborhood of Al-Geneina, in the southern city of Rafah.

Meanwhile, Gazan health authorities denounced the destruction of a large part of the Kamal Adwan hospital, a fate also suffered by several medical facilities in Gaza.

In this regard, the World Health Organization stated last week that only 11 of the 36 hospitals in that territory are still partially functioning.

