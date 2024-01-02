Death Toll Rises to 55 from Strong Earthquakes in Japan

Some 1,000 Self-Defense Forces officers have arrived in the disaster area to carry out rescue operations.

The death toll in Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan rose to 55 on Tuesday night after a series of strong earthquakes shook the area.

In its latest update, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said an earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Noto Peninsula at 17:13 local time today at a depth of 10 kilometers, with a measurement above 5.

According to Japanese Chief Cabinet Chief Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi in statements to the press, as of 11:00 local time, a total of 57,360 people had been evacuated in 955 locations in Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures affected by the quake.

This comes after a powerful 7.6 magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the Noto Peninsula on the main island of Honshu on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed that 155 aftershocks were recorded, nearly all with magnitudes greater than 3.

The coastal territory of the Noto region, affected by the earthquake, was also hit by 1.2 meter high waves, as a tsunami warning was issued after the main quake. The JMA lifted all tsunami warnings along the Sea of Japan but but forecasters warned that strong aftershocks could occur this week, especially over the next two to three days.

According to local media, water supply was suspended in a total of 16 towns and villages in the affected area. For its part, the electric company in the territory said that more than 45,000 people are without service, while temperatures have been below zero during the night.

Some 1,000 Self-Defense Forces officers have arrived in the disaster area to carry out rescue operations. The authorities are distributing water and essential supplies to those affected.

In this regard, the Defense Minister Minoru Kihara stated that an additional 8,500 military personnel have already been mobilized.

In the aftermath of Monday's (January 01,2024) powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture along the Sea of Japan, the region continues to experience heightened seismic activity, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.



Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference Tuesday that rescue efforts are being hampered by road blockages. "This also makes it difficult to send heavy machinery. We are thinking about measures to ensure the safety of the routes, and the use of ships could be an option," he said.

Injured people were reported in Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama and Gifu prefectures, national broadcaster NHK reported today.

The death toll is expected to rise due to the extensive collapse of infrastructure. Residents in the area have been warned of the increased risk of house collapses and landslides in areas where the tremors were strong.

This situation adds to another tragedy that occurred today, a Japan Coast Guard (GCJ) plane, taxiing on the runway to transport humanitarian aid to the areas affected by the earthquake in Niigata prefecture, collided with a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Five of the six crew members of the GCJ plane are confirmed dead, while the captain, who managed to escape earlier, was seriously injured.