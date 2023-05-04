Death Toll Rises To 51 In Landslide In Alausí, Ecuador

"One more body was recovered, which was identified today as Geovany C".

Ecuador's Attorney General's Office reported Thursday that the death toll from the landslide that occurred at the end of March in Alausí, Ecuador, rose to 51.

"One more body was recovered, which was identified today as Geovany C. The updated death toll is 51," the Attorney General's Office said on Twitter.

The search efforts for the other people who still remain buried continue. According to the General Secretariat of Risks in its latest report, at least 37 more people are still to be recovered under the remains of the landslide, which covered an area of 24.3 hectares.

The landslide buried at least 57 houses and other public spaces. Authorities have counted more than 1,000 victims, while another 581 people were affected.

#ACTUALIZACIÓN | #Chimborazo: al culminar las labores de búsqueda del 3 de mayo, en la zona del deslizamiento de tierra en #Alausí, se realizó el levantamiento de un cuerpo más, que hoy fue identificado como Geovany C. El número actualizado de fallecidos es de 51. pic.twitter.com/8a2VoqvNWG — Fiscalía Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) May 4, 2023

Chimborazo: at the culmination of the search work on May 3, in the area of the landslide in Alausí, the lifting of one more body was carried out, which today was identified as Geovany C. The updated death toll is 51.

Since April 10, the alert was raised from yellow to orange due to the possibility of a new landslide and the instability of the area.

Material equivalent to 36,320 cubic meters has been extracted. Meanwhile, 60 soldiers, 35 firefighters, and 35 policemen are participating in the rescue work, as well as delegates from state institutions.