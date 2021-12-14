Death Toll Rises To 10 In Brazil's Bahia State Flooding

The regional Civil Defense agency indicated that 220,297 people were affected by the rain and 51 cities declared an emergency situation

On Monday, the authorities of the state of Bahia confirmed that at least 10 people died as a result of the floods that have affected this Brazilian territory for a week.

The rains started six days ago, caused by an extratropical cyclone, and intensified over the weekend. Rainstorms left several towns and rural areas completely cut off, making it difficult for relief teams to reach them. On Sunday, more than 200 military firefighters rescued people in flooded communities with the help of two helicopters.

"Although the rain has decreased significantly and the water level is decreasing in many places, the state government's task force, the Bahia Military Fire Brigade, the Military Police Air Group, and the Civil Defense continue to help the population in the southern part of the state," local outlet Grande Piaui reported.

Over the weekend, Rui Costa, the governor of the state of Bahia, flew over the affected regions to coordinate the actions of the public institutions involved in the relief efforts.

The Brazilian federal government announced the sending of aid to 18 municipalities in Bahia and 30 municipalities in Minas Gerais. Subnational authorities, however, clarified that the number of cities that need support is much larger.

Outlet G1 reported that at least 6,371 citizens are homeless and 15,199 people are displaced due to the damage caused by storms in the state of Bahia.

Among the cities in a state of emergency are Alcobaca, Amelia Rodrigues, Anage, Baixa Grande, Belmonte, Boa Vista do Tupim, Camacan, Canavieiras, Caravelas, Cocos, Encruzilhada, Eunapolis, Guaratinga, Iaçu, Ibicoara, Ibicui, Ibirapuã, Ilheus, Itabela , Itapebi, Itaberaba, Itacare, Itagimirim, Itamaraju, Itambe, Itanhem, Itapetinga, Itaquara, Itarantim, Jaguaquara, Jiquirica, Jucurucu, Lajedao, Macarani, Maragogipe, Marcionilio Souza, Mascote, Medeiros Neto, Mucuuipe, Mucuri, Muticos Neto, Mucuuipe, Mucuri, Muticos Porto Seguro, Prado, Ribeira do Pombal, Ruy Barbosa, Santa Cruz Cabralia, Santanopolis, Teixeira de Freitas, Teolandia, and Vereda.

