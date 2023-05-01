Death Toll In Sudan Clashes Rises To 436 - Doctors Committee

According to the United Nations (UN), the actual death toll must be much higher.

Sudan's Central Committee of Doctors (CCSD) reported on Monday that 436 civilians have been killed in clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, when the conflict erupted.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the organization states that "the number of civilians killed since the beginning of the clashes has risen to 436, while the number of wounded - to 2,174."

According to the CCSD, due to the current insecurity in the country, many dead and wounded have not been recorded. In this regard, the doctors denounced that in the city of El Geneina, the capital of the Sudanese province of West Darfur, "all health facilities" remain out of service.

The death toll according to the country's Ministry of Health is at least 528 people, while 4,599 have been injured. The United Nations (UN) has reported a similar figure and said the actual number must be much higher.

إن اندلاع هذه الحرب تسبب في ترك فراغ أمني كبير شمل جل أنحاء البلاد وتسبب في موت العلماء والأطفال وكبار السن من المدنيين العزّل.



دعوتنا إلى كل أبناء وبنات السودان لإفشاء السلام ونبذ الحرب من أجل إيقاف الحرب عند هذا الحد ومنع حدوث المزيد من القتل والدمار. — لجنة أطباء السودان المركزية CCSD’S (@SD_DOCTORS) April 27, 2023

The outbreak of this war left a huge security vacuum that covered most of the country and caused the death of scholars, children and elderly defenseless civilians. Our call to all the sons and daughters of Sudan to spread peace and renounce war in order to stop the war at this point and prevent further killing and destruction.

The UN issued a warning today, stating that the country is at a humanitarian "breaking point." Despite a supposed ceasefire, fighting continues in the capital, Khartoum, 16 days into the conflict.

Currently, the supply of electricity and water in Sudan is uncertain, there is little food or fuel, and most hospitals and clinics are out of service.

According to the UN Secretary General's spokesman, the World Food Program (WFP) has lifted the temporary suspension of its food distribution operations which are expected to be extended to "El-Gadarif, Gezira, Kassala, and Blue Nile." WFP halted its operations following the death of three WFP staff members on the second day of the conflict.

Raouf Mazou, UN deputy refugee chief, said his agency was planning an exodus of 815,000 people, including 580,000 Sudanese and foreign refugees now living in the country, while some 73,000 have already left Sudan.