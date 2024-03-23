Death Toll From Terrorist Attack in Russia Rises to 133

Accordin to the updated figures of the Russia Authorities, the death toll from the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow, rises to 133 and more than 107 injured are receiving medical attentions, of them, 3 are children.

According to Russian investigators, the cause of death of those attending the concert, in which the tragedy occurred, are gunshot wounds and asphyxiation from the smoke of the fire caused by the attackers.

Of these patients, 15 are in extremely serious condition, including a child. The condition of at least 42 is only serious at the moment, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golkova. While search and rescue teams continue to work it is not ruled out that more people are dead.

The terrorists shot people in the back as they ran from the hall, and those fleeing could not leave the building due to the blocked doors, concertgoers at the Crocus City Hall told Sputnik.



Several people in camouflage clothing and armed with automatic rifles stormed Friday night at the Crocus City Hall concert hall and opened fire on visitors. After the start of the attack, a heavy fire was started with flammable liquids in the building.

Until now 11 mercenaries have been arrested when they tried to cross the Russian-Ukranian border, informed the Federal Security (FSB).

Among those arrested are four terrorists who personally participated in the attack, according to the director of the FSB, Alexandr Bórtnikov, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The suspects, who offered resistance, were arrested on a road in the Briansk region.

Also, the presiden Vladimir Putin declared the March 22 as National Mourning Day, and promised that ''all the perpetrators, organizers and financiers of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall will be justly punished''.