As of Thursday morning, violent clashes between rival security forces in the Yemeni oil-rich province of Shabwa had left at least 28 dead and 68 people injured.

On Monday, deadly clashes erupted between rival security units across residential neighborhoods in Shabwa. Security units loyal to the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah Party launched an attack against the government security forces in Ataq, the provincial capital, triggering intense street battles.

The infighting occurred after a new commander was appointed to lead the security units loyal to the Islah Party, according to local Yemeni officials.

On Wednesday, the governor of Shabwa ordered the southern Giants Brigades troops to carry out a military operation to crack down on the rebellious troops and secure the local state facilities in the province.

The forces of the UAE giants were able to fully control the capital of #Shabwa Govern, after the intervention of the Emirati drones and the payment of several tight raids targeting the reinforcements and heavy weapons of the Special Forces during the hours of this morning.

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) voiced its full support for the governor of Shabwa and urged the pro-government forces to impose security and stability in the strategic province.

Following the infighting, the Yemeni council issued new decisions that included dismissing a number of security and military leaders accused of organizing a rebellion against the local authorities in Shabwa.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the poorest Arab country to the brink of starvation.