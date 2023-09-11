Death Toll From Morocco Quake Rises to over 2,800

At least 2,862 people have died from Friday's night earthquake in Morocco, while another 2,562 have been injured, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing to access the hardest hit mountainous regions in a race against time to search for survivors. It is reported struggling to reach the most affected areas, as the epicenter was in the isolated, hard-to-reach Atlas Mountains region and roads leading up there were blocked by fallen boulders.

According to Caroline Holt, disaster, climate and crisis director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, getting heavy machinery into these remote areas has been identified as a "priority."

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the North African country at 11:11 p.m. local time (2211 GMT) on Friday at a depth of 18.5 km, said the United States Geological Survey.

LOOK: A woman stands in the rubble, where her house once stood, as she tries to rescue her goat after the deadly earthquake in Tinmel, Morocco.



In a Reuters report, the death toll from Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six…

In many cities and villages, mud brick buildings have been completely destroyed by the force of the earthquake, the worst ever measured in Morocco. A three-day period of mourning has been declared in Morocco by King Mohammed VI.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Atlas Mountains, about 70 kilometers south of Marrakech.

The earthquake also caused significant damage to many historical sites in the region, including the Tinmel Mosque, a 12th-century mosque located in the village of Tinmel in the High Atlas Mountains.

In Marrakesh, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, some of its historical red walls that encircle the ancient city center, created in the early 12th century, crumbled due to the powerful tremor, while squares and traffic roundabouts were crowded with people seeking refuge.

Morocco has dispatched the military to help civilian rescue crews. A relief convoy of the Moroccan army reached Asni, the town closest to the epicenter, on Monday morning and started setting up a field hospital to treat the injured. The hospital has 30 beds in 16 tents, with a staff of 24 doctors and 48 nurses, according to Colonel Youssef Qamouss.