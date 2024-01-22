DeSantis Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race and Endorses Trump

"We don't have a clear path to victory," he said just two days before the New Hampshire primary.

On Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race just and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

"We don't have a clear path to victory," DeSantis said two days before the New Hampshire primary, adding that he was endorsing Trump because it had "become clear" that most Republican voters want to Trump another chance.

DeSantis' announcement came just a few days after a 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses. Trump was leading with 51 percent, and DeSantis came in second with 21 percent.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who just won 19 percent of votes in the Iowa caucuses, looks to build momentum in the New Hampshire primary. "May the best woman win," Haley said in response to DeSantis's withdrawal at a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Trump to 'work with' DeSantis to defeat Biden pic.twitter.com/suoQA4VGd9 — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) January 22, 2024

According to a poll by the University of New Hampshire, Trump holds 50 percent support among likely Republican primary voters in the state, while Haley stands at 39 percent. DeSantis stands at just 6 percent in the poll.

While acknowledging disagreements with the former U.S. President, DeSantis said, "Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden."

"I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents," he added.

On Sunday, Trump said he is "very honored" to have DeSantis endorse him for the presidency, adding that he looks forward to working together to beat Biden.