Venezuela: Dancing Devils To Celebrate Corpus Christi Festivities

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization declared this 300-year-old celebration as "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

Venezuela's dancing devils confraternities will celebrate Corpus Christi religious festivities on Thursday and Saturday under strict health measures to avoid COVID-19 spread.

The traditional celebration honoring the presence of Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament will take place in six out of the 12 Venezuelan states and it will begin at 17h00 local time.

"We will fill the country's streets with altars and offerings. It will be a great cultural and religious party. Venezuelan parishioners and the international community will be able to enjoy once again our intangible cultural heritage," religious leader Kelvis Romero said.

During the celebrations, the improper use of the image of the Dancing Devils of Corpus Christi will be prohibited.

#EnVideo �� | Within the framework of the XVI International Week of Africa in Venezuela and the VII Cultural Festival with the Peoples of Africa,

@CulturesUNEARTE

developed the international forum "Venezuela and Africa, art, culture and identity. https://t.co/nEiGxFG1np — EmbaVESudán (@EmbavenezSudan) May 30, 2021

"On other occasions, performance groups, schools, and institutions have used the image of costumes, masks, instruments, and other sacred objects to make representations that do not correspond to the legitimacy of this religious festival," Romero said. Local authorities committed to maintaining public order in the payment of pledges and religious acts to avoid crowds. They will also ensure that each parishioner keeps social distance and wears face masks. The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared this 300-year-old celebration as "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."