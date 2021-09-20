Daesh: Terrorist Group Claims Eastern Afghanistan Attacks

The Daesh (also known as ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for attacks that rocked eastern Afghanistan earlier this week, the group's statement on Telegram says.

On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province claimed the lives of at least three people and injured another 18, according to reports.

In two statements, the terrorist group claimed to be the perpetrator of “three separate bombings” targeting three “Taliban vehicles” on September 18 in Jalalabad. This attack was followed by another “bomb attack” the next day against a vehicle belonging to the Taliban in this large city in eastern Afghanistan.

The Taliban has not yet commented on this statement.

The Taliban used to say the Afghan gov isn’t Islamic enough. Now Daesh is saying Taliban not very Islamic either. Welcome to Afghanistan ����. My heart ♥️ bleeds for my people & country. �� https://t.co/XaIf7an7Fp — Gulwali Passarlay �� (@GulwaliP) September 19, 2021

Two Afghan civilians died as a result of an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province on Sunday morning, an eyewitness said. He added that the blast also injured one Taliban militant.

