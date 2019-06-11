Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' Hangs on Saudi Prince's Yacht

Most expensive painting in the world, missing since 2017, was supposed to be exhibited in Abu Dhabi Louvre, not on a yacht.

Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, Salvator Mundi, one of the world's most expensive paintings and missing since 2017, was located on Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman's yacht, according to Middle East Eye.

The piece, attributed to the Renaissance Italian master, was purchased for US$450 million in 2017 at a Christie's auction in New York City.

The painting, which represents Christ emerging from darkness, blessing the world with one hand and holding a globe in the other, had been missing since its purchase.

Questions were raised about its buyer, its whereabouts and even authenticity as several experts say it may have been painted by an assistant of da Vinci, and not by him.

It had been acquired to complete the collection of the Abu Dhabi Louvre but it was never exhibited there. The museum opened in November 2017.

A London-based collector and art dealer, Kenny Schachter, said Monday on artnet.com, that the buyer was, in fact, Saudi Prince Badr ben Abdallah, acting on behalf of Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

According to the art specialist, the painting will remain on the vessel.