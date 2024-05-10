DRC: Death of at Least 8 People by ISIS

He explained that the terrorist group killed at least eight people and injured many others. He added “the person in charge and the nurse of the health center are currently missing. A house has been burned; our belongings have been taken”.

According to testimony of the president of the civil society of the Beni territory, Omar Kalisya, the rebel group arrived from the town of Pasidi (Ituri province), where they killed two civilians and kidnapped a woman.

The Congolese Army announced that it is on the trail of these militiamen, who are still in the region, according to reports, to rescue the hostages.

Civil society has reported a massive movement of the population towards other locations considered safe, and has called for a military operation in the area against the group.

The ADF, a Ugandan group created in the 1990s especially active in eastern DRC and accused of the massacre of hundreds of civilians in this area of the country, suffered a split in 2019 after its leader swore allegiance to the jihadist group Islamic State in Central Africa (ISCA), under whose banner it has operated since then.