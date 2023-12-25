DRC: Red-Tabara Rebel Group Responsible for Burundi Attack

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye extended condolences to families of the victims of the deadly attack in Gatumba.

On Sunday, the RED-Tabara rebel group claimed responsibility in an attack that left 20 dead on Friday night in Gatumba, Mutimbuzi district in west Burundi's Bujumbura province, near the border between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"Burundi-based Red-Tatar fighters attacked the border post at Vugizo village in the Gatumba area on Friday night. Nine soldiers and one policeman were killed. We also confiscated three weapons and ammunition," the rebel group said on the X social network.

According to the rebel group, its fighters left unharmed.

RED-Tabara is a rebel group based in eastern DRC and has been battling Burundi's government since 2015.

���� 20 dead in rebel attack in Burundi



Twenty people, including 19 civilians, were killed in western Burundi, the government announced on Saturday, in an attack claimed by the RED-Tabara rebel group, which in turn claimed to have killed ten members of the security forces. Nine… pic.twitter.com/Xx1NEtkJJh — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) December 24, 2023

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye extended condolences to families of the victims of the deadly attack in Gatumba.

"We wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons and call on the security and defense forces to spare no effort to root out criminals who have no respect for the lives of children and parents, who disrupt the peace and security we hold dear," President Ndayishimiye said in X on Saturday night.

The Burundian ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), also condemned the attack that killed innocent people.

On Saturday afternoon, Jerome Niyonzima, secretary general and spokesman for the Burundian government, told the press that unidentified gunmen had attacked nine homes in the village of Vugizo, very close to the border between Burundi and the DRC, killing 20 people, including 12 children, three women and five men.

He added that nine people were wounded and were rushed to health centers in the area, specifying that their health was not in danger.