DRC: New Presidential Cabinet Revealed, People Expectant

Tshisekedi, in power since January 2019, was re-elected in the first round last December with more than 73% of the vote.

On Wednesday, via National Television, the new presidential cabinet of President Félix Tshisekedi, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was announced.

Tshisekedi, in power since January 2019, was re-elected in the first round last December with more than 73% of the vote.

At the head of the new cabinet will be Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka.

The announcement was highly anticipated, especially in the eastern part of the country, particularly the province of North Kivu, which is dealing with a serious security crisis.

#DRC unveils long-awaited Government comprised of 54 members, including 17 womens... Key Ministries such as Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Finance, Economy, Justice, Mining and Agriculture have new comers.

Will it be business as usual or should we expect change in policies? pic.twitter.com/ryWnKG08hH — Sisko M. - Tshikala (@SiskoMT) May 29, 2024

"If the government has been revealed, we in North Kivu have only one expectation: the end of the war. The camps must be prepared so that everyone can return to their homes, "says Georges Yalala, a resident of Goma".

"We will be more satisfied to see that this government does not serve their interests or those of their families. The appointed members must understand that they are there to serve the Congolese people, meet their needs, solve their problems and work for the nation. " said biker Barabara Héritier.

During his tenure, Tshisekedi has prioritized job creation, economic diversification and increased purchasing power