DR: Rain Alert in 16 Provinces

Meanwhile, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) indicated in its latest weather forecast that from midday on Monday the rains will increase, sometimes with thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind.

On Sunday, the Emergency Operations Centre (COE) of the Dominican Republic decreed that 16 provinces are on alert, due to the incidence of a trough over the national territory, which will increase rainfall from Monday.

The agency advised the population of the territories under green alert to refrain from using seaside resorts and to keep informed through official channels.

It also urged residents in high-risk areas, who live near rivers, streams and creeks, to be vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures in the event of flash floods.

The provinces that are on green alert are Santiago de los Caballeros, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Hato Mayor, San Pedro De Macorís, El Seibo, La Romana, Monte Plata and La Altagracia.

El COE coloca 07 provincias y al Distrito Nacional en alerta amarilla y mantiene a 18 en verde, debido a que permanecen los desarrollos nubosos sobre el país, aportados por la incidencia de una vaguada y el acercamiento de una onda tropical. pic.twitter.com/u9gf8078ZI — COE (@COE_RD) June 3, 2024

Likewise, Santo Domingo, María Trinidad Sánchez, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Samaná, San Cristóbal and San José De Ocoa, as well as the National District.

Meanwhile, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) indicated in its latest weather forecast that from midday on Monday the rains will increase, sometimes with thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind.

The institution reported the approach of a tropical wave to the country, which will continue to produce rains.

Green alert means that the population should be attentive to the possible impact of an atmospheric phenomenon.