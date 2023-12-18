DR: More Social Investment in Border Towns, APD

The government pays attention to the importance of incorporating progressive and leftist visions to guarantee inclusive policies that benefit the whole society.

On Sunday, the president of the Alliance for Democracy (APD), Dominican Max Puig, said that the South requires greater social investment to reduce the existing differences between border towns and others.

During an act of proclamation of municipal candidates in La Colonia, a municipal district of Independencia province (west), Puig considered that for the correct development of the country, those sectors that generate more income should contribute more in taxes.

In this way, he said that the State would have more resources to attend to the needs of the majority segments, according to a note from the APD Communication Secretariat sent to the press.

According to reports, when presenting the proposal, which is also supported by the Broad Missionary Sociopolitical Alliance (MAS) and the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), the political leader pointed out the importance of incorporating progressive and leftist visions in the government to guarantee inclusive policies that benefit all of society.

"Accentuating the progressive vision in government is essential to build a more just and equitable society," APD president said, adding, "We need leaders committed to social and economic development, especially in border areas that often face more serious challenges."

During the ceremony, the candidacy of Walesqui Pérez and Doralish Pérez, director and deputy director for the district of La Colonia, respectively, was proclaimed by the block of parties led by the APD, in that district, and supported by the PRM and other parties.