DR Congo’s President Tshisekedi Sworn in for Second Term

  • Felix Tshisekedi has been sworn in for a second five-year term.

    Felix Tshisekedi has been sworn in for a second five-year term. | Photo: East African Community/@jumuiya

Published 20 January 2024
Earlier this month Congo's constitutional court rejected a petition by an opposition candidate to annul the election.

Felix Tshisekedi, the current president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo sworn in for a second term for a second five-year term this Saturday amid disputes and opposition candidates and their supporters questioned the validity of the election, which was mired in logistical problems.

"I am taking back the baton of command that you entrusted to me. We want a more united, stronger and prosperous Congo," Tshikedi said during his inauguration ceremony attended by several heads of state in the capital Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70% of the vote, according to the election commission, despite opposition candidates and their supporters questioned the validity of the election, which was mired in logistical problems.

Earlier this month Congo's constitutional court rejected a petition by an opposition candidate to annul the election, and ruled that malpractice allegations were unfounded and that Tshisekedi secured "a majority of votes cast."

Felix Tshisekedi promised to unite the Central African country during his second five-year term and to protect lives in the conflict-hit eastern region.

Al-Jazeera/africa news
by teleSUR/ACJ
