DR Congo: President Inaugurates Hydroelectric Plant

According to Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng, Minister of Water Resources and Electricity, the electrification is a priority for the country, and the Busanga hydroelectric plant is a result of DRC-China cooperation which serves the local community and DRC's modernization progress.

Last Friday, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, inaugurated the Busanga hydroelectric power plant, a Sino-Congolese cooperation project financed and built by Chinese enterprises, located in the southeastern province of Lualaba.

After cutting the ribbon, the Congolese president visited the dam, the generator room, the central control room and other facilities of the Busanga hydroelectric plant.

During the inspection, the Congolese president commended the modernity and quality of the plant. In the control room, Tshisekedi pressed the main operating button of the generator, which officially marked the entry into service and the launch of electricity production at the plant.

According to Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng, Minister of Water Resources and Electricity, the electrification is a priority for the country, and the Busanga hydroelectric plant is a result of DRC-China cooperation which serves the local community and DRC's modernization progress.

The China-built Busanga hydroelectric #power plant, a Sino-Congolese cooperation project, was officially inaugurated Fri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It has an installed capacity of 240 MW, with an estimated average annual electricity production of 1.32 bln kWh. pic.twitter.com/dWsL0vOQup — Modern China (@PDChinaBusiness) October 8, 2023

Furthermore, Chinese ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin said that this project, which is essential to development in the mining region of Greater Katanga, meets the needs of mining companies in terms of energy consumption, and the needs of local residents.

He also stated that he was convinced that advanced technology, high-end equipment, experiences and investments from China will promote the economic development and prosperity of the DRC.

The Busanga hydroelectric plant, which was jointly invested and built by China Railway Resources Group and Power Construction Corporation of China, has an installed capacity of 240 megawatts, with an estimated average annual electricity production of 1.32 billion kWh.

Official data shows that it will guarantee the power supply for the regional mining enterprises, promote local industrial, economic and social development, and further alleviate power vulnerability for local residents.