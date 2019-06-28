DR: Alleged Mastermind Behind David Ortiz's Murder Arrested

Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz's murder on June 9 in Santo Domingo has launched a widescale investigation which, so far, has 11 suspects.

Dominican authorities have confirmed the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the shooting of Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz who was shot June 9 in Santo Domingo.

According to police reports, Victor Hugo Gomez was arrested and is being interrogated for the Ortiz’s death.

Currently, investigators believe there was some confusion at the Santo Domingo bar where Ortiz was killed. Gomez stands accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez — a friend of Ortiz who shared a table with the baseball legend on the night in question, but Ortiz got caught in the cross fire.

Gomez has alleged ties to Mexico’s Gulf Cartel and in a seven-minute Youtube video Friday, denied ordering the hit on his cousin, saying, “I would never do something like this.”

He made the video in a call for help, fearing for his safety and credibility, insisting police investigate the case further.

“I want to clarify that I have nothing to do with any attempt on the life against Sixto David Fernandez … We’re family,” he said.

However, during a recent press conference, Gomez said he believed his cousin tipped off Dominican police during a drug investigation in 2011 and, for that, he wanted Fernandez dead.

Gomez, who has a police record and has done time in prison, is one of 11 suspects being investigated.

Many Dominicans are skeptical about the official story, CNN reports. Police say both Fernandez and Ortiz were dressed similarly that night, however the latter’s height of 192 cm and sturdy build of 113 kg, together with his fame as the island’s baseball icon, makes it hard to believe the two could be confused. Fernandez is smaller in stature and thinner with a lighter complexion than Ortiz.