DR: 7 Haitians Detained at Airport, No Visas for Destinations

The Immigration authorities prevented the departure of seven Haitian nationals who were about to travel to Spain, France and then to Brazil, without fulfilling the necessary migratory requirements to enter these territories in transit from the Dominican Republic.

According to the information provided, the seven foreigners were in the country, and from here they were about to board a flight of the Iberia airline without having the transit visa to make a stopover in the referred countries, for which reason they were prevented from boarding the aircraft.

"They did not meet the migratory travel requirements to make a transit to those destinations," the report issued by the authorities of the General Directorate of Migration at the International Airport of Las Americas stated in relation to the case.

It also indicates that in order to make a transit in any of the airports of the mentioned countries, the passengers had to have the corresponding visa and they did not have it.

According to official data, in the last few days, after the closing of the border on September 15 and of air and maritime traffic between the two countries ordered by President Luis Abinader, there has been a considerable exodus of Haitian nationals leaving the national territory.

After the nationals were not allowed to leave the country, they left the area of Las Americas International Airport, heading for the city of Santo Domingo.

Last Friday, Haitians could be seen in front of the Arajet and Copa Airlines counters, lining up to travel to South and Central American countries from the airport terminal.

According to information provided to this newspaper, the largest number of Haitian nationals leaving for abroad are on commercial flights to Mexico, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Guatemala.