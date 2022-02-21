DPR Claims Shelling Against Donetsk From Ukraine

According to the President of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, the bombing against the Donetsk region resulted in many casualties.

Denis Pushilin, President of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, disclosed that a battle is taking place near the Russian border between the Ukrainian forces and the Republic's popular army.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk noted that the situation in the direction of Mariupol has sharply deteriorated, with Ukrainian military forces attacking the position of People's Police units in the Komenternovo region.

According to the statement released by the Donetsk Presidency, the battle held on the border with Russia has been exacerbated in the last 24 hours with intense bombing from Ukraine's side.

According to the statement's description, the Ukrainian military forces bombarded the city with heavy artillery, mortars, grenades, and tanks. "People are dying," read the statement, as it emphasized that the armed forces of Ukraine fired at least 1 700 shells in residential areas.

The important thing does not change in Kiev, they do not recognize another way out than the military one. For this reason, I recognize independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk and we demand an end to Ukrainian bombing or all responsibility for what happens will lie with Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/XtTBQw2kHw — Pedro José Cama (@pedrojosecama) February 21, 2022

The reporter from Al Mayadeen to Ukraine said that the shelling of Donetsk was renewed from the Burgas area on the border between Donbass and Ukraine; he also disclosed that the residents of Simferopol are collecting humanitarian aid for Donbas.

The Donetsk media reported that the ventilation fan in one of the mines where 266 people are working underground has failed by the bombing of the Ukrainian military.

Donetsk's police forces disclosed that the military forces of Ukraine have started to plot for attacking the city. Also, the death of one police officer was registered due to the shelling by Ukrainian troops.