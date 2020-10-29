DNP: Venezuela prioritizes social investment in 2021 budget

On presenting to the National Constituent Assembly the budget and annual operating domestic plan, the vice president ratified the will of the Bolivarian Executive to guarantee social protection programs despite the effects associated with the US coercive measures.

Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez has presented the 2021 budget and annual operating plan to the National Constituent Assembly which prioritizes social protection programs despite the impact of the US coercive policies that deeply affect the Venezuelan economy.

The Vice President recalled the figures offered in September by the Venezuelan President, which indicates the country has lost 99% of the income received in 2013 from the sale of its huge oil reserves due to the financial sanctions imposed by the United States. This translates into a reduction over a period of six years from 50 billion USD to 400 million USD.

The vice president detailed some of the areas prioritized, such as education, culture, sports, and public services, as well as a rise in the investments in the communal sector of 20%.

Rodriguez also remarked that the Bolivarian revolution has increased social expenditures by 35 percentage points since its inception in 1999. The percentage in the current 2021 budget allocated for social programs amounts to 76.4%, since this “budget is aimed at defending our model equity, justice, and social equality”, she said.

Among the goals contemplated for 2021, she said, is that of "raising to the maximum the levels of protection" of the citizens, a task they hope to achieve with a "substantial increase" in the health sector, as well as in science, technology and university education, although she did not specify amounts for any sector.