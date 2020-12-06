D6 Parliamentary Elections in Pictures: Orderly and Calm

Strict health protocols are being observed in 14,221 polling stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The polls close at 1900hrs and 14,400 candidates participates from 107 political organizations.
At 0500 hrs before the opening of the polling stations government supporters went to the streets to celebrate the historic day.
Photo:Twitter/ @LeonelTeleSUR
People cast their votes across the country in a day marked by peacefulness and order.
Photo:Twitter/ @Mippcvzla
International observers including some Latin American former presidents such as Evo Morales have witnessed the elections.
Photo:Twitter/ @evoespueblo
The authorities and the President of the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA), Nicanor Moscoso, are present in the voting center of the Liceo Andrés Bello.
Photo:Twitter/ @ve_cne
About 90 percent of the political organizations registered with the National Electoral Council (CNE) are taking part in the D6 elections. The Venezuelan opposition is represented by 98 of those 107 political groups.
Photo:Twitter/ @Mippcvzla
Strict biosecurity measures were taken during the elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo:Twitter/ @teleSURTV
International observers, among them, former Spanish President José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, ratify calm, orderly electoral process.
Photo:Twitter/ @teleSURTV
The Electoral Power provided the international delegations with a guiding document, and the National Electoral Council will provide you with the necessary space and inputs to develop your monitoring reports on the elections for the National Assembly.
Photo:Twitter/ @ve_cne
Voting center, at District Hugo Chávez, Catia La Mar, La Guaira State, where people are still lined up to cast their vote, while other await results.
Photo:TeleSUR
