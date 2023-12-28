Czech Minister Rakusan Calls for Limiting New Year's Fireworks

He seeks to avoid an increase in nervousness after the Charles University shooting in Prague.

On Wednesday, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan called on mayors of municipalities and towns in the country not to hold fireworks shows on New Year's Eve this year following a university shooting in Prague.

"Our country has experienced two shocking acts of shooting violence before Christmas. These events have painfully affected many people and families personally, and indirectly, virtually all of us," Rakusan said.

"The least we can do for each other at this time is not to increase the nervousness and deepen the tension and possible trauma left behind by this violence. It is possible to celebrate the arrival of the New Year without firecrackers and fireworks," he added.

Last Thursday, a 24-year-old man shot and killed 14 people at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in the Czech capital before committing suicide. The tragic incident also left 25 others injured, among whom, three were foreigners.

A 24-year-old student opened fire at people from the balcony of Prague's Charles University on December 21. The gunman, who killed 14 people, also killed himself after being surrounded by authorities, said the police.



Police said the gunman was a student from the faculty, who was also linked to the murder of a man and his infant daughter in a forest east of Prague on Dec. 15. On Wednesday, police have found a letter in the gunman's home, in which he admitted the forest murder.

Rakusan has called the university shooting "a terrible act, unprecedented in the history of the Czech Republic," adding that there is no indication that the shooting was linked to terrorism.

Following the shooting, police have tightened nationwide preventive measures concerning schools and other so-called soft targets, which, according to Rakusan, will be in place until Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, Czech police said that they are dealing with over 60 cases on social media in relation to "the approval, adoration and following of this horrific act (university shooting)," and they have known the identity of specific persons in 30 such cases.