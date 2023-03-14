Cyclone Freddy Death Toll Hits 190 in Malawi

The loss of lives has been due to the collapse of residential houses, flash floods, and landslides in the affected districts.

On Tuesday, the death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi reached 190 with at least 85 deaths recorded in the commercial city of Blantyre alone.

Commissioner for the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA), Charles Kalemba, confirmed the development at a press briefing held in Blantyre Monday evening, adding that thousands have also been displaced.

Blantyre has recorded 134 serious injuries while several other injuries and loss of property have been recorded across the 10 districts that have been heavily affected by the cyclone.

The loss of lives has been due to the collapse of residential houses, flash floods, and landslides in the affected districts including Blantyre where one of the mountains, Soche, broke loose releasing a huge flow of water, heavy rocks, and mud that swept a number of homes and burried residents in the process.

������⛈️#MALAWI : LA TEMPÊTE/CYCLONE FREDDY A DÉCHIRÉ L'AFRIQUE AUSTRALE POUR LA DEUXIÈME FOIS EN UN MOIS !

Terre mère souffre ainsi que beaucoup d'humains...Dingue de voir cette météo se déchaîner ou Harrp qui se déchaîne pic.twitter.com/A8Jy8VEERw — Bops (@BeaupinEric) March 13, 2023

The tweet reads: "Storm or cyclone Freddy destroyed southern Africa for the second time in a month! Mother earth is suffering along with many humans... It's crazy to see this angry weather."

The cyclone has also destroyed power generation infrastructure, leaving almost the entire country in blackout since Monday morning.

"Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere and potentially the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, has... left a trail of destruction in Malawi and Mozambique after it made landfall for the second time over the weekend," Reuters recalled.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of emergency in the 10 districts that have been heavily affected in the southern region.