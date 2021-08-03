Cuomo Replies to a Sexual Harassment Report

Based on the testimonies of 178 people, the report highlighted that Cuomo proceeded with sexual misconduct, violating several state and federal laws. The finding has been supported by other Democrats politicians such as Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

On Tuesday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said that he had "never touched anyone inappropriately," following the publication of an independent report that concluded that Cuomo had sexually harrassed 11 women.

"I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that's not who I've ever been," Cuomo said.

However, the report, based on the testimonies of 178 people, highlighted that Cuomo proceeded with sexual misconduct violating several state and federal laws. The finding has been supported by other Democrats politicians such as Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

"The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers, and created a hostile work environment," the politicians said.