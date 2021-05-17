Cuba's Vaccination Drive Against COVID-19 Reaches 440,000

Exactly 442,395 people in Cuba received the first dose of the Abdala vaccine candidate against Covid-19, as part of the start of a massive vaccination drive, an official source said on Monday.

On a televised press briefing, the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, explained that during the first week of this vaccination drive, 186,499 doses were administered in Havana, and 255,896 were inoculated among healthcare workers and vulnerable personnel throughout Cuba.

The vaccination drive, of a temporary nature and in which medical science students, public health, and biopharmaceutical workers also participate, began with the Abdala vaccine candidate, designed by the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center(CIGB), in several Cuban provinces and the Havana territories of Regla, Guanabacoa, Habana del Este and San Miguel del Padron.

The vaccination drive will be later extended to the municipalities of Arroyo Naranjo, Boyeros, and Cotorro, where health authorities expect to vaccinate another 383,000 people.

The Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV), will soon be added to the second stage of the intervention in Havana in the municipalities of Plaza, Playa, Centro Habana, Habana Vieja, Cerro, Diez de Octubre, La Lisa, and Marianao.

Mass vaccination centers have been set up in Havana to deliver locally made COVID-19 vaccine candidates in Cuba's coronavirus epicenter. Nearly 1.7 million people in Havana will be immunized against COVID-19. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/Hrl9uut3iS — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 16, 2021

Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal Miranda recently pointed out that the vaccination campaign complies with the ethical standards approved for research on human beings.

The minister added that they follow the required methodological procedures, an insurance plan, carried out according to the productive scales.

'Advancing in the vaccination of different population groups should contribute to a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths from Covid-19, as well as to enhance a possible downturn in transmission, which would allow a gradual return to social and economic activities on the national territory,' Portal noted.

Cuba has five vaccine candidates to fight Covid-19. Soberana 02 and Abdala are both in the 3rd phase of clinical trials and intervention studies.

To these are added Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus, both from the IFV; and Mambisa, from the CIGB, the only one designed on Cuba to be administered nasally.