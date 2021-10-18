Cuba’s Soberana 02 Vaccine, Recognized by US Medical Journal

In an article by key opinion leaders, the authors considered that the fast development and deployment of mRNA vaccines and adenovirus vectors against the disease continues to astound the global scientific community.

Cuba's Soberana 02 anti-Covid-19 vaccine has been recognized today by the prestigious U.S. medical journal Annual Review of Medicine, a step forward towards its possible international homologation.

However, these drug platforms and production approaches have yet to achieve global equity for the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, warned Peter J. Hotez and Maria Elena Bottazzi, creators of the Corbevax technology, manufactured in India under the ownership of Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, Houston.

Whole inactivated virus (WIV) and protein-based vaccines offer enormous promise to fill gaps in access to the anti-Covid-19 biologic, especially for the world's low- and middle-income nations in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, they warned.

An attractive feature of these is their processing capacity in low- and middle-income countries, especially in Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, South Africa, China, India, Indonesia and elsewhere, they said.

Regarding the Cuban Soberana 02, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, they pointed out that it is also an RBD candidate. Soberana 02 has been authorized for emergency use on the Caribbean island, where it is also approved for children over two years of age. In addition, they pointed out; it was authorized for emergency use in Iran, where it is known as PasteurCovac.

There is an urgent need to continue speeding up the production of these drugs for low- and middle-income countries in time to fully vaccinate these populations by the end of 2022 at the latest, they noted.

Achieving these targets would also serve as an essential reminder that we must continue to maintain expertise in producing multiple vaccine technologies, rather than relying on a single platform, the authors asserted in the Annual Review of Medicine.